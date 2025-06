Allay’s $57.5M extends postsurgical pain relief with ATX-101

As it advances its nonopioid analgesic ATX-101 breakthrough therapy through a phase IIb registration trial, Allay Therapeutics secured $57.5 million in a series D round, which included an investment from the company’s Japanese partner. ATX-101, a configuration of sodium ion channel blocker bupivacaine and a biopolymer, which is in a phase IIb registration study, is designed to offer pain relief following total knee arthroplasty.