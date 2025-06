Neurology/psychiatric

Casma nominates TRPML1 agonist as development candidate

Casma Therapeutics Inc. has nominated its first development candidate, CSM-101, a first-in-class TRPML1 agonist. CSM-101 is being developed for the treatment of Gaucher’s disease patients with Parkinson’s disease, with the potential to expand into GBA-associated Parkinson’s disease and broader Parkinson’s disease populations.