BioWorld - Friday, June 6, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Solvonis completes synthesis of development candidates for SVN-SDN-014 program

June 6, 2025
Solvonis Therapeutics plc has completed synthesis of development candidates for its SVN-SDN-014 program, a novel series of serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline modulators.
