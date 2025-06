Neurology/psychiatric

Scientists at Shanghai Tech University have used the scaffold-hopping artificial intelligence model Geminimol to identify N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor ligands that show selectivity and specificity. The researchers found that GM-10 could be a potent inhibitor of the GluN1/GluN3A subunits of the NMDA receptor, demonstrating the utility of this technique to develop new drugs.