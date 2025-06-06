BioWorld - Friday, June 6, 2025
Biogen patents new TYK2 inhibitors

June 6, 2025
Biogen Inc. has disclosed non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of stroke, psoriasis, arthritis, pain, silicosis, alopecia and more.
