Friday, June 6, 2025
Nephrology

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers new PKD1 correctors

June 6, 2025
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has described polycystin-1 (PKD1) (mutant) correctors reported to be useful for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
