Merck wins approval FDA in pediatric RSV and steps into CDC uncertainty

With the U.S. FDA’s approval of Enflonsia (cesrovimab) to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants, Merck & Co. Inc. steps into a space of competition and regulatory shifts. The preventive, long-acting monoclonal antibody ( MAb) will take its place in the market alongside the blockbuster Beyfortus (nirsevimab) from Sanofi SA and Astrazeneca plc. The MAb for pediatric use brought in about $1.77 billion in 2024.