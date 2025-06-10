BioWorld - Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Phase II home run: Insmed’s TPIP hits hypertension endpoints

June 10, 2025
By Karen Carey
Insmed Inc.’s chair and CEO, Will Lewis, called the phase IIb trial of TPIP in pulmonary arterial hypertension a “clear and unequivocal success,” with analysts and investors wholeheartedly agreeing, as the company’s shares surged 28.7% June 10.
