Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Home
» Phase II home run: Insmed’s TPIP hits hypertension endpoints
Phase II home run: Insmed’s TPIP hits hypertension endpoints
June 10, 2025
By
Karen Carey
Insmed Inc.’s chair and CEO, Will Lewis, called the phase IIb trial of TPIP in pulmonary arterial hypertension a “clear and unequivocal success,” with analysts and investors wholeheartedly agreeing, as the company’s shares surged 28.7% June 10.
