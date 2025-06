Newco news

Mosanna launches with $80M to develop its sleep apnea drug

Mosanna Therapeutics secured $80 million in a series A round to develop MOS-118 as a treatment for the nearly 1 billion people globally with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company has completed the formulation work to make the drug into a nasal spray and the initial proof-of-concept animal studies and is now ready to enter clinical trials in patients with OSA.