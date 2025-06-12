BioWorld - Thursday, June 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025
New hires and promotions in the biopharma industry, including: Biorestorative, Cervomed, Cristcot, Day One, Devonian, Enhanced Genomics, Fibrobiologics, Fibrogen, Idorsia, Lyell, Microbiotica, Neurocrine, Tevard.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements