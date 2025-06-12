BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, June 12, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Protier Biotech develops new GSPT1 degradation inducers
Cancer
Protier Biotech develops new GSPT1 degradation inducers
June 11, 2025
Protier Biotech Inc. has patented protein/nucleic acid degraders comprising cereblon (CRBN)-binding agents covalently bound to a eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1)-targeting moiety via linker.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Degradation inducer
