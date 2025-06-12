BioWorld - Thursday, June 12, 2025
Cancer

Protier Biotech develops new GSPT1 degradation inducers

June 11, 2025
Protier Biotech Inc. has patented protein/nucleic acid degraders comprising cereblon (CRBN)-binding agents covalently bound to a eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1)-targeting moiety via linker.
