Win for ROS1 as Nuvation’s Ibtrozi cleared for NSCLC
June 12, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Slightly ahead of the assigned June 23 PDUFA date, Nuvation Bio Inc. scored the U.S. FDA’s go-ahead for Ibtrozi (taletrectinib) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
