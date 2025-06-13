BioWorld - Friday, June 13, 2025
Win for ROS1 as Nuvation’s Ibtrozi cleared for NSCLC

June 12, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Slightly ahead of the assigned June 23 PDUFA date, Nuvation Bio Inc. scored the U.S. FDA’s go-ahead for Ibtrozi (taletrectinib) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
