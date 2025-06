Another BiTE in autoimmune: Cullinan deals $712M for Genrix asset

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. swept up ex-China rights to a multiple myeloma-targeting BCMAxCD3 bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) velinotamig from Chongqing Genrix Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. via a potential $712 million deal June 4. The plan is to repurpose the cancer drug to autoimmune disease.