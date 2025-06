New ACIP members to review data for current vaccine schedules

And then there were eight. That is, eight members of the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP).Two days after dismissing the 17 members of the committee, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy named eight new members to the panel. Eight is the minimum required for a quorum, which will be necessary for the June 25-27 ACIP meeting.