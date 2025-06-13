BioWorld - Friday, June 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025
New hires and promotions in the biopharma industry, including: Celularity, Instil, Inventiva, J&J, Oncolytics, Pasithea, Uniqure, Xilio.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements