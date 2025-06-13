BioWorld - Friday, June 13, 2025
Financings for June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025
Biopharmas raising money in public or private financings, including: Blue Water, Cogent, Mezzion, Pharmazz, Slingshot, Sun, Tempest.
