Zusduri flurry ends; ‘set up’ at ODAC, Urogen prevails with FDA

During a conference call after the U.S. FDA approval of Zusduri (mitomycin), Urogen Pharma Ltd. CEO Liz Barrett offered candid observations about a “roller-coaster ride” sparked by a mixed-outcome advisory panel meeting held May 21. Zusduri is designed to treat recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.