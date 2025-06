Celldex’s urticaria candidate impresses in post-treatment findings

Celldex Inc.’s KIT inhibitor, barzolvolimab, which hit its phase II endpoints in late 2023, kicking off phase III development in chronic spontaneous urticaria, offered up some impressive long-term findings at the EAACI Congress 2025, including complete responses in patients for as long as seven months after the cessation of therapy, which analysts said could position the drug as a potentially best-in-class option.