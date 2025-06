Korea biotech roundup: four financings, six R&D deals mid-June

Four biotech companies from South Korea announced new or planned financings mid-June, including GC Genome Corp. Rznomics Inc., G2Gbio Inc. and Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd. Six major mid-June deals included R&D pacts between Y-Biologics Inc. and Crosspoint Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Salipro Biotech AB, Next & Bio Inc. and GC Cell Corp., Galux Inc. and Hanall Biopharma Co. Ltd., Celltrion Inc. and Onconic Therapeutics Inc., and SK Plasma Co. Ltd. and Aimedbio Inc.