BioWorld
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Reset Moves to promote well-being in children with neurodivergence
June 16, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Focused on promoting well-being amongst children with neurodivergence, Reset Moves Pty Ltd. created app-based games to help children not only focus with greater clarity, but also to better help them re-engage in certain settings.
