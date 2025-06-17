BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Reset Moves to promote well-being in children with neurodivergence

June 16, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Focused on promoting well-being amongst children with neurodivergence, Reset Moves Pty Ltd. created app-based games to help children not only focus with greater clarity, but also to better help them re-engage in certain settings.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric Digital health SAAS Asia-Pacific