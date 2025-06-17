BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
23andme founder-led group outbids Regeneron for company

June 16, 2025
By Annette Boyle
The 23andme Holding Co.’s saga came full circle with founder Anne Wojcicki regaining control of the bankrupt genetic testing company in a bidding battle against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
