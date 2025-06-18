BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Device for monitoring wounds without removing dressings
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Device for monitoring wounds without removing dressings
June 18, 2025
By
Simon Kerton
Researchers from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York (SUNY), filed for protection of their development of a new imaging technology that uses radar and AI to see through dressings to monitor wounds and other skin conditions.
BioWorld MedTech
Dermatologic
Diagnostics
Artificial intelligence
Imaging
Wound closure
Telehealth
Patents