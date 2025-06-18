BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Patents

Device for monitoring wounds without removing dressings

June 18, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York (SUNY), filed for protection of their development of a new imaging technology that uses radar and AI to see through dressings to monitor wounds and other skin conditions.
