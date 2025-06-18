BioWorld - Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Rising demand spurs Neurent to open new Neuromark facility

June 18, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Amid rising demand for its Neuromark system, Neurent Medical Ltd. opened a new manufacturing facility in Ireland, which will serve as the central hub for the production of the device which treats chronic rhinitis.
