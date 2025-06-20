Other news to note for June 20, 2025

BioWorld - Friday, June 20, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Abbott, Alfarim, Beta Bionics, Bioness Medical, Carmat, Gradient Denervation, Harmonic Bionics, Ionetix, Induction Healthcare, Vitalhub.
