Caris settles IPO at $21, trading starts at $28

Despite raising the price of its IPO twice, Caris Life Sciences Inc. left money on the table with a 33% increase in price as soon as trading commenced on the Nasdaq, though no one is squawking about raising nearly $500 million. The cancer diagnostics company initially priced its IPO at $16 to $18, then raised it to $19 to $20, before closing on a price of $21 per share. As management rang the bell for the start of trade on June 18, shares began trading at $28.