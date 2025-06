Biopharma financings May 2025

Biopharma financings rise to $5.55B in May, with VC deals at $1.83B

Biopharma financings totaled $21.38 billion through May 2025, down sharply from $62.57 billion during the same period in 2024, but roughly in line with levels seen in 2023 and 2022. Biopharma companies raised $5.55 billion in May, more than doubling the $2.4 billion raised in April.