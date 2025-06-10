BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Allay’s $57.5M extends postsurgical pain relief with ATX-101
June 10, 2025
By
Karen Carey
As it advances its nonopioid analgesic ATX-101 breakthrough therapy through a phase IIb registration trial, Allay Therapeutics secured $57.5 million in a series D round, which included an investment from the company’s Japanese partner.
