Neurology/psychiatric

Capsida’s CAP-003 receives IND clearance for Parkinson’s disease with GBA mutations

Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for CAP-003, an intravenously administered gene therapy, for Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations (PD-GBA). A phase I/II trial will begin dosing in the third quarter of this year.