Ferroptosis kills PDAC cells by inhibition of GPX4 and MEK

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is among the most lethal cancers and needs innovative therapeutic solutions. Patients with PDAC have a 5-year survival rate of about 12%. To address this need, researchers have developed a Drosophila PDAC model harboring the genetic alterations in the KRAS, CDKN2A, TP53 and SMAD4 genes (4-hit model), which accounts for the worst and most aggressive PDAC with lower survival rates.