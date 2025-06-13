BioWorld - Friday, June 13, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric

Maplight Therapeutics patents new GPR52 modulators

June 12, 2025
Maplight Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed G protein-coupled receptor GPR52 modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.
