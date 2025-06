Nephrology

Morphic Therapeutic describes new integrin αvβ1 antagonists

Morphic Therapeutic Inc. has identified compounds acting as integrin αvβ1 antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, pulmonary arterial hypertension, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial lung diseases, nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) and primary biliary cholangitis.