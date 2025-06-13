BioWorld - Friday, June 13, 2025
Cancer

Korean scientists discover new USE1 inhibitors

June 12, 2025
Researchers at Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology and University of Ulsan have described UBA6-specific E2 conjugating enzyme 1 (USE1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
