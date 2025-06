Gastrointestinal

Gut microbiome leads to metabolic and immune changes after transplant

Is fecal microbiota transplant effective? Is it really safe? And is it really all the same? Scientists at the University of Chicago have investigated the regional differences in gut environments to question these interventions to analyze the microbiome differences and their effects after transplantation form different intestine areas. The results show how host-microbe mismatches after these interventions could affect gut health.