BioWorld - Tuesday, June 24, 2025
UK’s MHRA opens second round in AI airlock program

June 23, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency opened a second round in its AI airlock program although this round, like the first round, will be limited to four applicants.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Europe MHRA