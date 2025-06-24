BioWorld - Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Deepecho secures FDA clearance for fetal imaging platform

June 23, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Deepecho Inc. received the U.S. FDA’s nod for its AI-based platform that assesses fetal biometry and amniotic fluid volume to improve the efficiency and precision of fetal ultrasound diagnostics.
