Hearts break as Carmat faces insolvency

June 23, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Bioprosthetic heart maker Carmat SA shares collapsed on June 23, reaching €0.28 on the Paris Stock Exchange after the company announced it would run out of cash by the end of the month without immediate financial support.
