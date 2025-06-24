BioWorld - Tuesday, June 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Fractyl pursues dual track to cure T2 diabetes

June 23, 2025
By Annette Boyle
At the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago June 20-23, Fractyl Health Inc. presented results from two studies evaluating very different approaches to treating – and possibly curing – type 2 diabetes.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical American Diabetes Association Diabetes Obesity