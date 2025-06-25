BioWorld - Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HHS, payers vow to fix prior authorization problem

June 24, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The Department of Health and Human Services and private payers have promised to streamline the controversial prior authorization processes in a bid to reduce the attendant controversies.
