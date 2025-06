ADA 2025

Two new options presented at ADA for early diagnosis of T1D

Classically, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes comes after a patient presents with unexplained weight loss, extreme thirst and frequent urination and a lab test reveals off-the-charts blood glucose levels. At the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in Chicago, researchers highlighted two options – a blood test and a machine learning model – for diagnosing the disease much earlier in its progression, when damage to the pancreas' beta cells could be slowed.