BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Medtronic urges customers to quarantine Bravo capsules

June 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
According to a new listing at the FDA device recalls and alerts webpage, Dublin-based Medtronic plc., requested customers quarantine any Bravo CF capsules, an esophageal pH monitoring system.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA