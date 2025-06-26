BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
Remote patient monitoring shortchanged by Medicare

June 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
A June 25 hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives highlighted some of the health care spending benefits of remote patient monitoring, but Medicare payment is seen as deficient – a problem that may be resolved by pending legislation.
