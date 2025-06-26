BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
ADA 2025
In-patient BYOD still troublesome for CGM makers
June 25, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
With a growing number of people wearing continuous glucose monitors and an ever-shrinking number of hospital-based nurses, bringing your own device or using personal CGMs to measure glucose levels during hospitalizations seems like a no-brainer.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
American Diabetes Association
Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)
U.S.