BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
ADA 2025

In-patient BYOD still troublesome for CGM makers

June 25, 2025
By Annette Boyle
With a growing number of people wearing continuous glucose monitors and an ever-shrinking number of hospital-based nurses, bringing your own device or using personal CGMs to measure glucose levels during hospitalizations seems like a no-brainer.
