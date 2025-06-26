BioWorld - Thursday, June 26, 2025
ADA 2025

Multiple multianalyte sensors for diabetes on horizon

June 25, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Abbott Laboratories grabbed attention in early June with its announcement of a partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. to develop a multianalyte sensor for people with diabetes that would measure ketones as well as glucose.
