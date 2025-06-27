ADA 2025

Pump manufacturers: Patches are the fix for low AID uptake

The rapid adoption of the Omnipod 5 answered a question automated insulin delivery system manufacturers posed for years: with clear health benefits and payer coverage, why has pump adoption been so slow? Insulet Corp.’s Omnipod 5’s rapid rise to dominance demonstrated unequivocally that people with diabetes want a stick-and-forget device. The American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago on June 20-23 made just as clear that pump makers received the message with several companies outlining plans to introduce a patch system in the next two years.