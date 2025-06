Neurology/psychiatric

Centessa’s OX2R agonist ORX-142 gains IND clearance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has obtained IND clearance from the FDA to initiate a phase I study of ORX-142 in healthy volunteers. ORX-142 is an investigational, novel, highly potent and selective OX2R agonist being developed for the treatment of select neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.