Immune

Glucocorticoid ADC targets immune cells in disease models

Researchers from Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Inc. have developed a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) called LFD-200 that aims to selectively deliver a potent glucocorticoid (GC) payload directly to immune cells. This strategy may potentially offer a new way to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions while minimizing systemic toxicity.