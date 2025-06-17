BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

TMEM119 clears amyloid beta deposits in AD mice

June 17, 2025
No Comments
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) progression involves microglial activation, and restoring or maintaining microglia homeostasis is a therapeutic approach to fight against AD.
