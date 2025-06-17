BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

AM-1476 inhibits 5-HT2B receptor with preclinical antifibrotic effects

June 17, 2025
No Comments
Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a particularly severe form of fibrotic disease that affects multiple organs. SSc is the most deadly autoimmune rheumatic disease.
BioWorld Science Conferences Immune