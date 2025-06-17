BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Ibio nominates IBIO-610 as obesity development candidate
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Endocrine/metabolic
Ibio nominates IBIO-610 as obesity development candidate
June 17, 2025
No Comments
Ibio Inc. has nominated IBIO-610 as a development candidate for its first-in-class Activin E antibody program and initiated a nonhuman primate (NHP) study.
BioWorld Science
Endocrine/metabolic
Antibody