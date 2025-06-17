BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Ibio nominates IBIO-610 as obesity development candidate

June 17, 2025
Ibio Inc. has nominated IBIO-610 as a development candidate for its first-in-class Activin E antibody program and initiated a nonhuman primate (NHP) study.
