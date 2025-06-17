BioWorld - Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Biogen patents new HTT splicing modulators

June 17, 2025
Biogen Inc. has disclosed huntingtin (HTT; HD) (mutant) splicing modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of Huntington’s disease and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
